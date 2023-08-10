Amarillo City Council discussing possible increases in water rates, trash collection fees

Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council discussing possible increases in water rates and trash collection fees
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Budget talks are continuing at Amarillo City Hall.

Besides a slight decrease in property taxes, water and garbage collection may go up.

Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman said rising electricity costs and needed construction are some of the reasons for a proposed five percent increase in water rates.

Trash collection fees could also be going up five percent to account for growth.

It is still unclear how that would be distributed between commercial and residential customers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

