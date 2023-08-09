Who's Hiring?
Wildcat Bluff hosting Toddler Tracks program this Friday

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center(Wildcat Bluff Nature Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event on Friday for toddlers.

A press release said the program, Toddler Tracks, is on Aug. 11 at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with a “wild engineers” theme.

During the program, children will have a nature-themed story reading, crafts or a hands-on activity, and a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.

Toddler Tracks is for children five years and under with a caregiver.

Those who go should wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

The program is included with a Wildcat Bluff membership, Wildcat Bluff add on through the Don Harrington Discovery Center, or regular admission.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children over three and adults over 60.

The program happens the second Friday of each month.

