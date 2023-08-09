Who's Hiring?
West Plains Lady Wolves go 2-0 in tournament action with Tascosa and Lubbock Monterey

By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves showed out in tournament action at Tascosa on Monday.

They took down two 5A schools in Lubbock Monterey and Tascosa, showcasing that they’ll once again be a force to be reckoned with this season.

After last year’s great success, the Lady Wolves return leaders in Piper Patterson, Brooklyn Garcia, and Jayli Franklin shined in the victories.

The Lady Wolves first took down Lubbock Monterey in three straight sets before going the distance against Tascosa and holding off a Lady Rebels comeback to win 3-2.

Both teams will be on the road for tournament action on Thursday.

