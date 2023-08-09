‘Used to be a nightmare’: Walmart adds ‘sensory-friendly’ hours for back to school shopping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It will be a busy weekend at stores across the Panhandle for the back to school shopping rush.

Back to school shopping can be hectic for many, but especially overwhelming for those with sensory needs.

Walmart is taking a step toward making the shopping experience more inclusive.

The store is offering sensory-friendly hours every Saturday morning until August 26.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Walmart says you can expect a calmer shopping experience.

“Walmart used to be a nightmare for us with my oldest that was his biggest sensory overload space” Kelsey Morgan, parent of autistic children.

The store says during these sensory-friendly hours the lights will be dimmed and televisions and radios will be turned off.

“They’re feeling or sensing all of those things magnified, so if there’s a light flickering, I may notice it and I can move on, but if it’s somebody that’s having difficulty with that, they notice it and it continues to bother them and becomes very noxious, Kelisha Murray, director of occupational therapy, Turn Center.

The Turn Center says although these hours are only temporary, it starts a conversation.

“The fact that we’re considering that people may have a hard time because of lights or sounds or I think the fact that we’re having these conversations is huge and if we can just continue to do that, I think most people in the Panhandle want to make their facilities inclusive,” said Murray.

Morgan who has autistic children says her hope as a parent is for everyone to take the time to learn about autism and others with sensory-needs.

“A lot of the time you’ll see a child having what looks like a temper tantrum, when in reality, every sense in their body is on overload and they can’t handle it and their only way to let us know that they’re on overload is to scream or kick or throw themselves on the floor,” said Morgan.

The Turn Center says there are so many people who can’t go in stores and shops online and back to school shopping is such an exciting time for all children.

“They want to be included in that stuff, but the excitement of picking out you know, my new dinosaur backpack for the year gets overshadowed by I can’t handle all these things happening around me, but I want to enjoy it and I want to be there and so it’s kind of a conflicting thing in their little bodies to try and figure out how do I find the middle ground and so I just appreciate places doing this and thinking about our kids,” said Morgan.

Murray and Morgan both encourage other businesses to consider making their shops sensory-friendly.

If you need resources on how to do that, you can contact the Turn Center at (806) 353-3596.

