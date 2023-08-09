Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘This has been a big blessing’: Encounter Church in Dumas providing over 12,000 meals for kids this summer

In 2021, “Project: Feed the Kids” was born. This year, it’s providing more meals than ever before.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A group of volunteers had a vision to help children fight hunger for the last couple of summers.

In 2021, “Project: Feed the Kids” was born. This year, it’s providing more meals than ever before.

“Every kid gets a bag and a hot entrée and in the bag each item, you know every item went up consistently. We are glad that God chose us three to start this,” said Shawna Chandler, one of the founders of Feed the Kids.

Many businesses and individuals are supporting the program by providing food and supplies.

The cost of groceries has gone up because of crushing inflation, causing several families be concerned about affording food.

“It helps me a lot as a single mother of three. Groceries are just really expensive and it’s hard. Not a lot of people know that we have these resources. And not everybody gets to eat at home. So this is really nice. It has helped me a lot,” said Monica Soto, a Dumas resident.

Friday marks the last day of the project, and the group says it’s given out over 12,000 meals over the course of just 20 days.

“This has been such a blessing, especially to my family. I just go my little nephew and nieces and it’s helped out a great deal. Cause I’m not used to having kids and more mouths to feed. This has been a big blessing,” said Lolita Estrada, a Dumas resident.

Volunteers say they won’t stop fighting hunger in the Dumas community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

Amarillo City Council members heard today how this year’s budget process will work with a tax...
Amarillo City Council hears about start of budget process, tax rate
Potter County Precinct 2
Potter County Precinct 2 officials hosting town hall meeting on Saturday
The hot summer days in the Panhandle raises concerns over cattle experiencing heat stress.
Panhandle area experts explain heat stress in cattle
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found