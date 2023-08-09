‘This has been a big blessing’: Encounter Church in Dumas providing over 12,000 meals for kids this summer

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A group of volunteers had a vision to help children fight hunger for the last couple of summers.

In 2021, “Project: Feed the Kids” was born. This year, it’s providing more meals than ever before.

“Every kid gets a bag and a hot entrée and in the bag each item, you know every item went up consistently. We are glad that God chose us three to start this,” said Shawna Chandler, one of the founders of Feed the Kids.

Many businesses and individuals are supporting the program by providing food and supplies.

The cost of groceries has gone up because of crushing inflation, causing several families be concerned about affording food.

“It helps me a lot as a single mother of three. Groceries are just really expensive and it’s hard. Not a lot of people know that we have these resources. And not everybody gets to eat at home. So this is really nice. It has helped me a lot,” said Monica Soto, a Dumas resident.

Friday marks the last day of the project, and the group says it’s given out over 12,000 meals over the course of just 20 days.

“This has been such a blessing, especially to my family. I just go my little nephew and nieces and it’s helped out a great deal. Cause I’m not used to having kids and more mouths to feed. This has been a big blessing,” said Lolita Estrada, a Dumas resident.

Volunteers say they won’t stop fighting hunger in the Dumas community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.