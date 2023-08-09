Who's Hiring?
Temperatures Rising Again

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A weak front supplied a northerly breeze and slightly cooler conditions today with highs ranging from the 80s in the north to near normal low 90s for Amarillo to some upper 90s in southern areas while triple digit heat continues to plague central Texas. We expect a clear and quiet night with temps dropping nicely into the low to mid 60 range by morning. This will create a beautiful and comfortable start to Thursday, but by the end of the day tomorrow our heat will be on the rise again. Highs tomorrow will generally be in the mid 90 range with plenty of sunshine. Friday should bring a return to triple digits before temps ease back a few degrees into the upper 90s this weekend. Rain chances are basically on hold until Saturday when a few evening storms will likely approach from the Rockies.

