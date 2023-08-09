Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating the death of a woman found dead on U.S. Highway 87 in Tahoka.

Police officers were called to the 1400 block of North 6th Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Claudia Gail Davis lying in the roadway. Emergency crews attempted to provide Davis medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tahoka Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tahoka Police Department at (806)561-4211 or the Texas Rangers at (806)637-3713. Callers can remain anonymous.

