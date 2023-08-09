Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on US Highway 87 in Tahoka.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating the death of a woman found dead on U.S. Highway 87 in Tahoka.

Police officers were called to the 1400 block of North 6th Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Claudia Gail Davis lying in the roadway. Emergency crews attempted to provide Davis medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tahoka Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tahoka Police Department at (806)561-4211 or the Texas Rangers at (806)637-3713. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend
Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Potter County Precinct 2
Potter County Precinct 2 officials hosting town hall meeting on Saturday
The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting Family Day at the museum this Saturday.
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting Family Day this Saturday