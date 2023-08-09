Summer Weather Conditions

A weak cold front has moved into our area today and, while it will noy bring a major cooling, temperatures will remain near normal in the low 90s around Amarillo and possibly the upper 80s for northern locations. The front has kicked up a breezy northerly wind, but the speeds will diminish quickly by evening. We will experience a refreshing morning behind the front tomorrow as we dip into the low 60s, but a quick rebound to hot afternoons will take place. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 90s and it appears that we will hover near triple digits on Friday. The chance for evening storms is expected to increase again this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.