SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Culpepper, Donnie Howell Jr. and Chad Dunnam

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Culpepper, Donnie Howell Jr. and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jason Culpepper, Bushland Volleyball Head Coach:

Bushland Volleyball Head Coach Jason Culpepper chats with us as they are on their way to Dallas for the Mansfield-Summit tournament, expectations for the season, returning players and more!

Donnie Howell Jr., Miami Football Head Coach:

Miami Football Head Coach Donnie Howell Jr. talks to us about expectations for the upcoming season, how the offseason and summer workouts went, and more!

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High Football Head Coach talks to us about the football season as it’s right around the corner, how the offseason treated them, early expectations and more!

