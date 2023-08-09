Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A mid-morning cold front is expected to push through this morning, leading to slightly cooler conditions for much of the area. Winds will shift out of the north around 10-15 mph, with gradually clearing skies. Highs will still push triple digits down south, but further north, daytime highs could drop as low as the mid 80°s. Rain looks to stay out of the forecast for now, but could return as soon as Thursday night, which could kick off three days of monsoon type rain chances, very scattered and sporadic.

