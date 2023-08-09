Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend, Texans will be able to save money on school supplies for the sales tax holiday and tax-free weekend.
The sales tax holiday will begin Friday August 11 and will go through midnight Sunday August 13.
State laws exempts tax on certain items under $100 such as - clothes, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $136 million in state and local state tax this weekend.
Qualifying items include:
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Face Masks
- Backpacks
- School Supplies
For a full list of clothing, footwear, school supplies and other items, click here.
