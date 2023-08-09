Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend, Texans will be able to save money on school supplies for the sales tax holiday and tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday will begin Friday August 11 and will go through midnight Sunday August 13.

State laws exempts tax on certain items under $100 such as - clothes, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $136 million in state and local state tax this weekend.

Qualifying items include:

Clothing

Footwear

Face Masks

Backpacks

School Supplies

For a full list of clothing, footwear, school supplies and other items, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.