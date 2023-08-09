Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend, Texans will be able to save money on school supplies for the sales tax holiday and tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday will begin Friday August 11 and will go through midnight Sunday August 13.

State laws exempts tax on certain items under $100 such as - clothes, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $136 million in state and local state tax this weekend.

Qualifying items include:

  • Clothing
  • Footwear
  • Face Masks
  • Backpacks
  • School Supplies

For a full list of clothing, footwear, school supplies and other items, click here.

