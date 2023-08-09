Who's Hiring?
Potter County Precinct 2 officials hosting town hall meeting on Saturday

Potter County Precinct 2(Potter County Precinct 2)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Precinct 2 officials are hosting a town hall meeting this weekend.

The town hall meeting will feature some guests, including Potter County Precinct 2 Georgia Estrada, Potter County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor, and Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr.

The meeting will address important issues in the community and give the public an opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas and concerns with Potter County officials.

The town hall meeting is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 4207 I-40 East.

