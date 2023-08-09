ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A missing man from Armstrong County has been found.

According to the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office, James Leo Horn was located at 4:45 p.m. today and is safe and his family has been notified.

Yesterday, Horn was last seen in Claude by his family when he was reported missing. He travels back and forth to work in Archer City but didn’t show up for his shift.

The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank all agencies involved in helping find him.

