Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosting event on overcoming adversity

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at TTUHSC will be hosting “Out of This World Adversity Brough Back to Earth with Faith and Logic.”

This event will have a presentation from Evelyn Husband Thompson, author of “High Calling: The Courageous Life and Faith of Space Shuttle Columbia Commander Rick Husband,” on overcoming adversity.

The book is about the Space Shuttle Columbia that broke apart before its scheduled return to Earth, back in 2003. All seven astronauts on board including Husband.

The event will be August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., lunch and door prizes will be provided.

The presentation is free but registration is required as space is limited. To RSVP call (806) 414-9941 or email at angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.

