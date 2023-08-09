Who's Hiring?
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. 

The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

The historic Hollywood strikes continue. (CNN, KABC, KDKA, WARNER BROS. PICTURES, UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

There’s no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

