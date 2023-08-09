Groundbreaking for 2 additional pods at Randall County Jail Expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the groundbreaking took place for the expansion of the Randall County Jail.

According to jail standards, once the jail is over 80 percent, it’s starting to get full.

According to Sheriff Forbis, it’s been a challenge to manage the jail population. He says the addition of the pods and the 96 beds will help ensure the safety of the community and others because of the unique design.

“The 96 beds that we’re building on are self-contained units so each one has a shower and it allows us a better flexibility to keep our corrections officers safer as well as our jail population because if we have problem inmates, we can keep them in their individual cells,” explains Forbis.

With 454 beds and the jail running between 400 and 415 inmates depending on the day, Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis says the need is clear.

“What we’ve found is we’re housing the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates longer than what we had in the past and so our inmate daily bed population has increased and to safely continue to do that we need to be looking forward to the future as our population increases and we’re going to also increase within our jail,” says Randall County Judge, Christy Dyre.

The expansion project is estimated to cost $17.234 million.

“$10 million of that project is being funded through the American Rescue Plan money and then the other debt that was issued they were able to bite down some debt and because of that, the rest of the debt that was issued is not going to raise taxpayers tax bill at all,” says Forbis.

Judge Dyer says the design of the new cells reflects the different needs identified in the population.

“Some of them are mental health, some of them as we went through COVID. We identified that there were times when people come in with diseases that we need to be able to keep them isolated, to protect the general population, be able to treat them make them healthy and then we can allow them back into the general population,” says Dyre.

The project is estimated to be completed in 15 months and will allow 12 new job positions at the jail.

