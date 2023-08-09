Who's Hiring?
A Few Quiet Days

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a round of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday night we have a few quiet days on tap. A weak cold front will move south through most of the Panhandle on Wednesday. The air behind the front is not much cooler but a fresher north breeze should fell a little better. Temperatures warm back up quickly with a high near 100° on Friday. For the weekend rain chances go up a bit on Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely. Temperatures stay in the 90s early next week.

