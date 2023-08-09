Countdown to Kickoff: West Plains Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff series here at NewsChannel 10, the West Plains Wolves.

The Wolves are headed into their second season as a program.

In their inaugural season, they exceeded expectations. They posted a 7-5 record, finished second in the district race, and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

This season, West Plains is no longer the underdog. They are favored to come out on top in District 2-4A Division II.

“At the end of last year, our coaches kind of set the standard. That this next season is going to be very different,” Senior safety Breland Franklin said. “Instead of being the underdogs, we actually have expectations and I guess the goal has been the same since then, since November.”

With year one under their belts, West Plains will lean on that experience from a lot key returnees.

“It’s been more of hit the ground running this year. Where as last year, we were kind of searching for an identity and searching for players that were going to be a big part of our team,” West Plains offensive coordinator Jeff Lyles said. “Now, we kind of have an idea who those players are and they have done a good job of coming out early in two-a-days and establishing themselves.”

The Wolves start their season on the road against Bushland on August 25th.

They will be on the road for most of their non-district schedule, except when they are the visitors on the scoreboard against Canyon at Happy State Bank Stadium on Sep. 8th and against Palo Duro on Sep.15th.

West Plains starts their district play on October 6th at home against the reigning district champions, Seminole. The Indians handed West Plains their only district loss last season.

The matchup between West Plains and Seminole could very likely decide the district title.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.