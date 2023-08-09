Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Wellington Skyrockets

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Wellington Skyrockets
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff series here at NewsChannel10, the Wellington Skyrockets.

The reigning district champions didn’t lose a single district game last season. The team made a run all the way to the state quarterfinals.

This year, they’re back and considered the favorites to win another district title, headlined by a pair of multi-sport athletes in the Tarver twins.

“Playing with my brother, you know, we’re twins, but he’s older than me so he’s always gonna hold that above me.” Braylon Tarver joked when talking about his teammate and sibling. “It’s good because it’s somebody at your house that you live with, you can talk about what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna have a little bit of arguments about who’s better at something, but it’s all love at the end of the day.”

Gearing up for the regular season, the team is as locked in as ever for an intense camp.

“First few days, you’re gonna be tired.” Tarver said. “If you live in Wellington, it’s a football powerhouse. You’re gonna have to grind everyday. but it’s all gonna pay out in the end.”

“We run a whole lot and we do a lot of stations and conditioning.” Wellington head coach Greg Proffitt said of what the team is focusing on. “So, the X’s and O’s and the football stuff, we do that too, but I would say number one on our list it try to get everybody into shape.”

The Skyrockets will be on the road a lot this year, as they only have two home games on the schedule after September 15th.

Wellington ends both the non-district schedule and the district schedule with arguably their two toughest games of the season in matchups with Panhandle and Clarendon.

The matchup on November 3rd with Clarendon could very likely decide the district title.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

West Plains volleyball takes down Tascosa to end the day of tournament action.
West Plains Lady Wolves go 2-0 in tournament action with Tascosa and Lubbock Monterey
Bushland takes down Canyon, 3-1.
Bushland volleyball takes down Canyon
Sports Drive Intro
SPORTS DRIVE: Intro
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Lucas Kinsey and Steve Smith
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Lucas Kinsey and Steve Smith