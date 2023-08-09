Countdown to Kickoff: Wellington Skyrockets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff series here at NewsChannel10, the Wellington Skyrockets.

The reigning district champions didn’t lose a single district game last season. The team made a run all the way to the state quarterfinals.

This year, they’re back and considered the favorites to win another district title, headlined by a pair of multi-sport athletes in the Tarver twins.

“Playing with my brother, you know, we’re twins, but he’s older than me so he’s always gonna hold that above me.” Braylon Tarver joked when talking about his teammate and sibling. “It’s good because it’s somebody at your house that you live with, you can talk about what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna have a little bit of arguments about who’s better at something, but it’s all love at the end of the day.”

Gearing up for the regular season, the team is as locked in as ever for an intense camp.

“First few days, you’re gonna be tired.” Tarver said. “If you live in Wellington, it’s a football powerhouse. You’re gonna have to grind everyday. but it’s all gonna pay out in the end.”

“We run a whole lot and we do a lot of stations and conditioning.” Wellington head coach Greg Proffitt said of what the team is focusing on. “So, the X’s and O’s and the football stuff, we do that too, but I would say number one on our list it try to get everybody into shape.”

The Skyrockets will be on the road a lot this year, as they only have two home games on the schedule after September 15th.

Wellington ends both the non-district schedule and the district schedule with arguably their two toughest games of the season in matchups with Panhandle and Clarendon.

The matchup on November 3rd with Clarendon could very likely decide the district title.

