Coors Tournament of Champions set to tee off on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The time has come for a summer of golf majors in Amarillo to come to an end.

That means one final annual tournament, being of course the Coors Tournament of Champions presented by Reed Beverage.

It all starts Thursday, a 10-person field headlined by reigning champion Kyle Kelting.

Kelting has won the event three times, dating all the way back to 1998.

“For me, it’s as much of a social event as it is a golf event.” The soon to be 61-year-old Kyle Kelting said. “Just being able to hang out with everybody and have the opportunity to compete is pretty cool.”

Kelting’s second Tournament of Champions win came in 2016, when he became the oldest tournament winner ever. Last year, he broke his own record.

CEO of Reed Beverages Chris Reed highlighted how important it is to the company to be part of the event.

“This is our 17th year to sponsor the tournament of champions and every year, we look forward to the next one.” Reed said.

The tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Amarillo Country Club.

