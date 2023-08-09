Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes donation to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated several pallets of food to the High Plains Food Bank Wednesday morning.

The church donated around 10 pallets of nonperishable, shelf-stable food, according to a press release. The donation will go to support people in the 29 counties the food bank serves who are facing food insecurity.

“The High Plains Food Bank helps a wide range of people throughout the Panhandle, so if we can get here, they’re already tapped into a lot of the smaller food banks that are too small to take this type of commodity,” said Lani Hall, stake communications director for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Organizers say the church also made another nine pallet donation today to Catholic Charities’ of the Texas Panhandle senior box program.

