Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes donation to High Plains Food Bank

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated several pallets of food to the High...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated several pallets of food to the High Plains Food Bank Wednesday morning.(High plains food Bank)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated several pallets of food to the High Plains Food Bank Wednesday morning.

The church donated around 10 pallets of nonperishable, shelf-stable food, according to a press release. The donation will go to support people in the 29 counties the food bank serves who are facing food insecurity.

“The High Plains Food Bank helps a wide range of people throughout the Panhandle, so if we can get here, they’re already tapped into a lot of the smaller food banks that are too small to take this type of commodity,” said Lani Hall, stake communications director for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Organizers say the church also made another nine pallet donation today to Catholic Charities’ of the Texas Panhandle senior box program.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

Amarillo City Council members heard today how this year’s budget process will work with a tax...
Amarillo City Council hears about start of budget process, tax rate
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosting event on overcoming adversity
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosting event on overcoming adversity
Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend
Sales tax holiday, tax-free shopping for school supplies is this weekend
Potter County Precinct 2
Potter County Precinct 2 officials hosting town hall meeting on Saturday