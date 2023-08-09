Bushland volleyball takes down Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons took down the Canyon Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.

It was the second night of a back-to-back for Bushland after taking down Pampa on Monday, but they still didn’t miss a beat.

Abby Howell shined once again as the Lady Falcons ultimately took the match, three sets to one. For Canyon, Sydnee Winfrey starred despite the loss.

Next up, Bushland and Canyon both hit the road for tournament action on Thursday.

