Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’s open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.

Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers.

“I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” he said.

The state’s place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release of “Oppenheimer,” a movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Biden watched the film last week while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico spoke of how the first bomb was tested on soil just south of where the event was. The senator also discussed getting an amendment into the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which gives payments to people who become ill from nuclear weapons tests or uranium mining during the Cold War.

“And those families did not get the help that they deserved. They were left out of the original legislation,” Lujan added. “We’re fighting with everything that we have” to keep the amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to expand compensation. The provisions would extend health care coverage and compensation to so-called downwinders exposed to radiation during weapons testing to several new regions stretching from New Mexico to Guam.

Biden said he told Lujan that he’s “prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

Amarillo City Council members heard today how this year’s budget process will work with a tax...
Amarillo City Council hears about start of budget process, tax rate
Potter County Precinct 2
Potter County Precinct 2 officials hosting town hall meeting on Saturday
A group of volunteers had a vision to help children fight hunger for the last couple of summers.
‘This has been a big blessing’: Encounter Church in Dumas providing over 12,000 meals for kids this summer
The hot summer days in the Panhandle raises concerns over cattle experiencing heat stress.
Panhandle area experts explain heat stress in cattle