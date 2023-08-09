Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting Family Day this Saturday

The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting Family Day at the museum this Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting Family Day at the museum this Saturday.

The free event will take place August 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 2200 S. Van Buren St.

Organizers say Family Day will feature art activities, face painting, yard games, live music and more.

Free ice cream and art supply kits will be available while supplies last. Lunch will be available for purchase from The Brunch Truck.

Organizers also say Family Day will also feature the Jun Kaneko exhibition, which includes paintings, drawings, and ceramic pieces spanning more than 40 years of creative production.

For more information on Family Day and the Jun Kaneko exhibition, visit the Amarillo Museum of Art website.

