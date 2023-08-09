Amarillo City Council hears about start of budget process, tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council members heard today how this year’s budget process will work with a tax rate that’s almost unchanged and about $5 million more to spend.

New property and increased appraisals create the income increase.

Under the plan, an owner of property taxable at $100,000 would see an increase in taxes of about $32. City property taxes make up less than 20% of an owner’s tax bill.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said staff will recommend a tax rate per $100 of taxable value at the limit set by the state to avoid having an election.

The process should wrap up on Sept. 19.

