Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
LIVE: Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.
Ruben on the Road: Looking back at the history of XIT Ranch