Water equipment damaged, chainsaws, gun stolen during burglaries in Dalhart

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Dalhart Police Department responded to two burglaries last night.

According to Dalhart Police Department, water equipment was damaged and several chainsaws were stolen.

A vehicle on Sandhurst Drive near East 16th Street was also broken into and a gun was stolen.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

