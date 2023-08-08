Water equipment damaged, chainsaws, gun stolen during burglaries in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Dalhart Police Department responded to two burglaries last night.

According to Dalhart Police Department, water equipment was damaged and several chainsaws were stolen.

A vehicle on Sandhurst Drive near East 16th Street was also broken into and a gun was stolen.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

