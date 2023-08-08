Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘There is tremendous potential’: West Texas A&M University companion animal program starting this fall

Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting this fall, West Texas A&M University is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.

Two sections of the Companion Animal Studies course will be offered this fall focusing on cats and dogs.

“Everyone loves their cats and dogs and they’re a huge part of our lives. There is tremendous potential and the human/animal bond is a real thing,” said Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer, professor of companion animal studies.

Students will also get real life experience with a therapy dog, Willow Kate, the unofficial mascot of the program.

“Willow Kate and I are a registered therapy dog team. And so with therapy dogs, you always work together. And I work with a lot of pre-vet students that is a high stress population of individuals,” said Dr. Newcomer.

Dr. Newcomer says research has shown a decrease in stress in individuals who interact with animals.

Dr. Matlack, professor of biology, agrees that many college students will benefit from having Willow Kate around. Both doctors are collaborating to make the program a success.

“We meet regularly and just talk about how our programs mesh and I’m sure this is going to grow and just produce a lot of opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Matlack.

The goal is to get students interested in the companion animal field with jobs pertaining to boarding, nutrition, veterinary medicine, conservation working dogs and the beagle brigade.

“My hope is that there will be many students that find their interest in companion animals and that passion leads them to a job that is needed in the Panhandle area. What I say all the time is that there are great opportunities to help animals, but what we know is that animals in turn help us,” said Dr. Newcomer.

Click here to stay up-to-date with Willow Kate on Instagram.

Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.(Credit: KFDA)
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.(Credit: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

Water equipment damaged, chainsaws stolen during burglaries in Dalhart
Water equipment damaged, chainsaws, gun stolen during burglaries in Dalhart
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
The City of Amarillo is reminding the public to remain alert as mosquitoes in several city...
City of Amarillo urges caution as mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Sports Drive Intro
SPORTS DRIVE: Intro