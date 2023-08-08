‘There is tremendous potential’: West Texas A&M University companion animal program starting this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting this fall, West Texas A&M University is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.

Two sections of the Companion Animal Studies course will be offered this fall focusing on cats and dogs.

“Everyone loves their cats and dogs and they’re a huge part of our lives. There is tremendous potential and the human/animal bond is a real thing,” said Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer, professor of companion animal studies.

Students will also get real life experience with a therapy dog, Willow Kate, the unofficial mascot of the program.

“Willow Kate and I are a registered therapy dog team. And so with therapy dogs, you always work together. And I work with a lot of pre-vet students that is a high stress population of individuals,” said Dr. Newcomer.

Dr. Newcomer says research has shown a decrease in stress in individuals who interact with animals.

Dr. Matlack, professor of biology, agrees that many college students will benefit from having Willow Kate around. Both doctors are collaborating to make the program a success.

“We meet regularly and just talk about how our programs mesh and I’m sure this is going to grow and just produce a lot of opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Matlack.

The goal is to get students interested in the companion animal field with jobs pertaining to boarding, nutrition, veterinary medicine, conservation working dogs and the beagle brigade.

“My hope is that there will be many students that find their interest in companion animals and that passion leads them to a job that is needed in the Panhandle area. What I say all the time is that there are great opportunities to help animals, but what we know is that animals in turn help us,” said Dr. Newcomer.

Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals. (Credit: KFDA)

