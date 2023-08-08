Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Lucas Kinsey and Steve Smith
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with George Priolo, Lucas Kinsey and Steve Smith on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

George Priolo, GM of Golf Operations, Ross Rogers & Comanche Trail:

General Manager of Golf Operations, Ross Rogers & Comanche Trail, George Priolo talks to us about this week’s Coors Tournament of Champions, what can be expected and more!

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN & WT broadcaster:

TPSN and WT Broadcaster Lucas Kinsey talks to us about broadcasting games for West Plains and Canyon on TPSN, his preparation process for high school football, what he’s looking forward to and more!

Steve Smith, Darrouzett Football Head Coach:

Darrouzett Football Head Coach Steve Smith talks to us about being 1st year head coach, what the experience has been like so far, goals and expectations for the season and more!

