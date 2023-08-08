Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Looking back at the history of XIT Ranch

In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.
In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.

Nick Olson, director of XIT Museum, said in the 1870s, the state of Texas decided to build a new Capitol building.

“They didn’t have any money after the Civil War, but they still had 5,000,000 acres of land in the Panhandle,” said Olson. “So what they did is they set aside 3,000,000 acres to pay for the construction. They didn’t sell the land — what they did is whoever would build the Capitol, they would trade them land as their payment.”

Olson says four men from Chicago got the bid, built the Capitol and received the 3,000,000 acres of land.

“So their intention was to start a ranch and eventually bring settlers up here. The ranch itself was about 200 miles long. It ran along the New Mexico line and the Oklahoma line, went about as far south as Lubbock,” Olson said.

The first herd of cattle that came up went to Buffalo Springs. That was the number one division.

Olson says when the trail boss asked what their brand was, the men said they didn’t have one, just a flat iron. He dug around in the dirt and came up with XIT, and all agreed it would be a good brand.

“They thought it’s be easy to put on though. You had to brand them five times to spell it out and they thought it’d be hard for rustlers to change,” Olson said.

It was the Capitol Freehold Land Company, and then it became known as the XIT.

“The brand really kind of superseded the name of the ranch itself,” Olson said.

XIT Ranch was a working ranch from 1885 to 1912, and Dalhart has been celebrating the ranch for 87 years with the rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

THE CHAT: Amarillo Police Department Cpl. Ed Carroll talks about the Boots and Badges Softball...
THE CHAT: Amarillo Police Department Cpl. Ed Carroll talks about the Boots and Badges Softball Game
Playa 7 pump
City of Amarillo removing temporary pumps from Lawrence Lake, Playa 7
Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County...
Randall County to mark start of jail expansion Tuesday
Agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy are continuing to take...
Agencies take precautions to keep employees safe during heat wave