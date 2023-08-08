Ruben on the Road: Looking back at the history of XIT Ranch

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.

Nick Olson, director of XIT Museum, said in the 1870s, the state of Texas decided to build a new Capitol building.

“They didn’t have any money after the Civil War, but they still had 5,000,000 acres of land in the Panhandle,” said Olson. “So what they did is they set aside 3,000,000 acres to pay for the construction. They didn’t sell the land — what they did is whoever would build the Capitol, they would trade them land as their payment.”

Olson says four men from Chicago got the bid, built the Capitol and received the 3,000,000 acres of land.

“So their intention was to start a ranch and eventually bring settlers up here. The ranch itself was about 200 miles long. It ran along the New Mexico line and the Oklahoma line, went about as far south as Lubbock,” Olson said.

The first herd of cattle that came up went to Buffalo Springs. That was the number one division.

Olson says when the trail boss asked what their brand was, the men said they didn’t have one, just a flat iron. He dug around in the dirt and came up with XIT, and all agreed it would be a good brand.

“They thought it’s be easy to put on though. You had to brand them five times to spell it out and they thought it’d be hard for rustlers to change,” Olson said.

It was the Capitol Freehold Land Company, and then it became known as the XIT.

“The brand really kind of superseded the name of the ranch itself,” Olson said.

XIT Ranch was a working ranch from 1885 to 1912, and Dalhart has been celebrating the ranch for 87 years with the rodeo.

