Reward increased to $10,000 for information of recent church burglary in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $10,000 to help solve a recent church burglary.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers made the announcement today because they are still lacking information on when the Central Church of Christ was burglarized on June 27.

The suspect was described as being slim and a white male who was wearing a black hood over his face with the eyes cut out.

The suspect broke a window and may have cut his right wrist while going inside the church.

Police said he used a knife to damage the interior of the church. Two other churches were vandalized between May to June 29.

If you have any information on the church burglaries, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn $10,000.

