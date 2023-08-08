Who's Hiring?
Panhandle roofing and construction companies affected by heat

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On a hot summer day, many may choose to stay cool indoors or at the pool, but not everyone has that option.

Area roofing and construction companies are doing much of their work in the heat and for roofers they are working on one of the hottest surfaces.

“If it’s 100 degrees outside, it’s 130 or 140 degrees up on that roof, those guys are moving, those bundles of shingles weigh a lot, they are up there, up and down those ladders all day, it really is a lot of hard work,” said Jeremy Wilson, project manager, Excel Construction Group.

Companies say they are changing their schedules and workflow.

Excel Construction Group says its workers will start their days early around six in the morning, before it becomes too hot.

VinTech Roofing & Construction LLC also changing the way it works.

“If we can we’ll hold off on a roofing job or something until it’s 85 to 90 degrees, if we can’t, then we’re just trying to break it up or get it done early, but usually we try to work around it,” said Danny Gover, owner, VinTech Roofing & Construction LLC.

Companies also stay stocked up on water, ice and electrolytes.

“Sometimes they’ll wear long sleeve shirts it kind of keeps the moisture in and so we just kind of do little things to try to make sure everyone’s safe and healthy,” said Gover.

One worker explains what heat exhaustion feels like.

“If you don’t stay hydrated it messes with way you work, how tired you get, you’ll get cotton mouth real bad and you are real lethargic, you aren’t up to your best,” said Chase Scales, commercial manager, Excel Construction Group.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Texas has recorded 42 heat-related deaths on the job since 2011, which is more than any other state.

This is why area companies are making sure their workers are safe during the summer heat.

