Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake Meredith.

Lake Meredith NRA and Alibates Flint Quarries NM identified the man as 34-year-old Hamsim Mutabasi.

Officials said he drowned in the swimming area of Spring Canyon, which is located on the downstream side of the Sanford Dam.

Mutabasi was with his friends and coworkers Sunday evening. Officials said he was the only person who swam.

About 5:30 p.m., his friends didn’t see him in the swimming area anymore. His shoes were still at the waters edge where he had got into the water.

Mutabasi’s friends called 911. National Park Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson County Emergency Services Unit, Fritch Fire, and Borger Fire responded to the call.

After interviewing Mutabasi’s friends and witnesses, Spring Canyon was closed and all visitors were asked to leave the area.

After the interviews, a concentrated search area was identified.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens used a sonar on their boat to narrow the search area even more. About 9:26 p.m., National Park Service Divers found his body.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith is reminding visitors to be aware of the dangers that the water may bring.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.