Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith

Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake Meredith. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake Meredith.

Lake Meredith NRA and Alibates Flint Quarries NM identified the man as 34-year-old Hamsim Mutabasi.

Officials said he drowned in the swimming area of Spring Canyon, which is located on the downstream side of the Sanford Dam.

Mutabasi was with his friends and coworkers Sunday evening. Officials said he was the only person who swam.

About 5:30 p.m., his friends didn’t see him in the swimming area anymore. His shoes were still at the waters edge where he had got into the water.

Mutabasi’s friends called 911. National Park Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson County Emergency Services Unit, Fritch Fire, and Borger Fire responded to the call.

After interviewing Mutabasi’s friends and witnesses, Spring Canyon was closed and all visitors were asked to leave the area.

After the interviews, a concentrated search area was identified.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens used a sonar on their boat to narrow the search area even more. About 9:26 p.m., National Park Service Divers found his body.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith is reminding visitors to be aware of the dangers that the water may bring.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

In the Dalhart community, Ruben learns more about the storied history of XIT Ranch.
Ruben on the Road: Looking back at the history of XIT Ranch
55-year-old Billy Sherrod is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Anton man charged with animal cruelty, accused of driving with 2 dogs tethered to vehicle
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $10,00 to help solve a recent church...
Reward increased to $10,000 for information of recent church burglary in Amarillo
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Hooks, 8/6