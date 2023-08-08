Who's Hiring?
Normal August Summer Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Temperatures are on the rise after a brief break in the hot summer pattern. Highs today are creeping back into the mid 90s. Afternoons will continue to be hot this week, but we don’t anticipate a return to endless triple digit days. A weak front will keep highs in the low 90s tomorrow, and then a return to upper 90s will take over for the latter part of the week. A few scattered storms may drift into our area from New Mexico later tonight, but many areas will be missed by the scattered activity. By this weekend, a more favorable steering flow pattern will bring an increasing chance for evening storms.

KFDA 4:00 P.M. WEATHER QUICKCAST 8/8/2023
