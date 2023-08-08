Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Tracks Some Typical August Weather

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have enjoyed a bit of a break from the summer heat over the last couple of days, but temperatures will be on the uptick over the next few days. While it does not appear that we will lock back into a string of triple digit temps, afternoon highs will be back in the mid 90 range for a few days. Mornings and evenings will continue to be pleasant, however. Rain chances do not look great, but a few isolated or scattered evening storms may be possible here and there. Chances may improve a bit starting this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heating Up Again
Heating Up Again
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Storms Return Today, Heat Returns Tomorrow
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner