Doppler Dave Tracks Some Typical August Weather

We have enjoyed a bit of a break from the summer heat over the last couple of days, but temperatures will be on the uptick over the next few days. While it does not appear that we will lock back into a string of triple digit temps, afternoon highs will be back in the mid 90 range for a few days. Mornings and evenings will continue to be pleasant, however. Rain chances do not look great, but a few isolated or scattered evening storms may be possible here and there. Chances may improve a bit starting this weekend.

