Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

Water equipment damaged, chainsaws stolen during burglaries in Dalhart
Water equipment damaged, chainsaws, gun stolen during burglaries in Dalhart
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.
‘There is tremendous potential’: West Texas A&M University companion animal program starting this fall
The City of Amarillo is reminding the public to remain alert as mosquitoes in several city...
City of Amarillo urges caution as mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Sports Drive Intro
SPORTS DRIVE: Intro