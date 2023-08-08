Countdown to Kickoff: Childress Bobcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ series continues here at NewsChannel10 today with the Childress Bobcats.

Last year, the team posted a 4-1 record in district under first-year head coach Bo Helm. They finsihed second only to the Canadian Wildcats, the eventual state semifinalists.

So far in camp, the players are feeling more comfortable now in their second season with Helm at the “helm”.

“This is my personal favorite two-a-days that we’ve had so far.” Senior OL/DL Ethan Ferguson said of the early days of practice. “Our energy, it’s great. It’s high. We have amazing leadership. We’re a lot more [trusting] in our coaches being the second year. Everything’s going great. Everything’s fun, it’s a dream.”

As for the coach himself, he doesn’t take lightly the weight of expectations.

“Growing up here in Childress, there’s always big expectations.” Helm said. “It’s just kind of normal. There’s always big expectations for us. We’ve got to go out and work each week to rise to those occasions.”

Childress is coming off a 7-5 season and a bi-district championship. (KFDA)

The Bobcats have continued the somewhat recently established team tradition of setting specific goals for each individual practice.

Leaders are chosen for each position group, each day to set a goal for the players to follow. It could be something like “no blown coverages” or “better communication”. The ultimate goal is to make the players responsible for their own improvement and work ethic.

“Last year we started saying goals at the beginning of practice and setting them and working through them through the full practice.” Childress QB/LB Scout Smith said. “It’s really changed our mentality because it gives us something to work for. Made our practices a lot cleaner and a lot smoother.”

“If we’ve had a good practice, they evaluate that and they know that. If it’s been a bad practice, they evaluate their goals and they know that.” Coach Helm said. “It takes a little pressure off of us and on to them to hold themselves accountable and I feel like it’s been really good.”

The Bobcats open the season at home against Abernathy on August 25th.

The biggest date to circle is the matchup against the Wildcats in Canadian on October 6th to open district play, a game that will almost certainly be a ‘Game of the Week’ candidate here at NewsChannel10.

Despite being the first game of district play, it could ultimately be the matchup that decides the district title as it was last year.

