Clovis police release new details about Friday homicide

CLOVIS, N. M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are releasing new information after a burglary suspect was shot and killed on Friday.

About 9:56 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers were called to a house on Dawn Loop about a burglary, according to Clovis Police Department.

Police were told that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Javier Jimenez Jr., had broken into her house and that she had shot him.

When officers went inside the home, they saw that Jimenez had died from his gunshot wound.

The Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit helped with the investigation and everyone involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation, they learned that the woman who they said shot Jimenez was in the court process of obtaining a restraining order against him.

He had also been arrested for criminal trespassing at the home in May of 2022.

Investigators are waiting for the autopsy results and are continuing to conduct interviews and process evidence.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Officials said a decision to file charges is pending during the investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

