Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo urges caution as mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is reminding the public to remain alert as mosquitoes in several city areas have tested positive for West Nile virus.

City officials say the COA Environmental Health Department sprays for mosquitoes at more than 100 sites and conducts testing.

Several sites have mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus, including the Sundown Lane area, Highland Park, the 58th Avenue and Georgia Street area and the 34th Avenue and Tradewinds area, according to officials.

“With kids heading back to school soon, our focus turns to fall. However, we still have a lot of hot summer weather left,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Mosquitoes thrive in hot summer conditions, especially with the historic amount of rain we had earlier this summer. We need to remain aware of the threat of mosquitoes and the illnesses they can transfer to humans, such as West Nile virus.”

For more information on mosquito protection and the COA mosquito spraying program, visit the City of Amarillo website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Starting this fall WTAMU is giving students the opportunity to learn about companion animals.
‘There is tremendous potential’: West Texas A&M University companion animal program starting this fall
Sports Drive Intro
SPORTS DRIVE: Intro
Clovis police are releasing new information after a burglary suspect was shot and killed on...
Clovis police release new details about Friday homicide