City of Amarillo urges caution as mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is reminding the public to remain alert as mosquitoes in several city areas have tested positive for West Nile virus.

City officials say the COA Environmental Health Department sprays for mosquitoes at more than 100 sites and conducts testing.

Several sites have mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus, including the Sundown Lane area, Highland Park, the 58th Avenue and Georgia Street area and the 34th Avenue and Tradewinds area, according to officials.

“With kids heading back to school soon, our focus turns to fall. However, we still have a lot of hot summer weather left,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Mosquitoes thrive in hot summer conditions, especially with the historic amount of rain we had earlier this summer. We need to remain aware of the threat of mosquitoes and the illnesses they can transfer to humans, such as West Nile virus.”

For more information on mosquito protection and the COA mosquito spraying program, visit the City of Amarillo website.

