City of Amarillo removing temporary pumps from Lawrence Lake, Playa 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Temporary stormwater pumps at two playa lakes have been turned off and are being removed.

Pumping at area playa lakes have been successful after Amarillo’s, historic rainfall. According to Alan Harder with the City’s Public Works Department, 200 million gallons of water have been pumped out of Playa 7, and at Lawrence Lake, 350 million gallons were removed by the above-ground pump alone.

Throughout this week TxDOT will be removing one pump at Lawrence Lake and the only pump at the Greenways.

“Lawrence Lake has a permanent pump installed on the east side and we also have another temporary submersible pump that’s in the west pump station. that will continue until the water levels almost near the bottom; as low as we can possibly pump it. playa 7 doesn’t have any permanent pumps so there won’t be any more pumping of that lake,” says Alan Harder, Interim Public Works Director for the City of Amarillo.

Harder says this was decided because the pumps at both playa lakes have effectively pumped all of the water they can.

As for future plans, Amarillo City Council has approved the purchase of property on Linda Drive.

“Either for excavation for more storage capacity in that lake or potentially to build a newer pump station that maybe has some more redundant systems to prevent pump failure in the future,” says Harder.

The current capital improvement program includes a pump station for Playa 7.

“Our engineering department has begun initial design on that, and we’re working with council and other city leaders right now to determine the best way to fund that project and get it constructed,” says Harder.

As for how much this is going to cost the city, Harder says there are no more additional costs to remove the pumps.

“The full contract amount at Lawrence Lake, we ran it for that timeline. It was four additional weeks. At Playa 7 we actually finished pumping sooner than we thought we would. So once our contractor removes the pump, they’ll send us a final invoice but we expect that to be less than what the contract value was for. So it’ll be some money that will go back into the drainage budget to be used for other projects,” explains Harder.

The Amarillo Public Works Department suspects the removal of these pumps will go on for the next few days.

