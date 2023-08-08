Bushland volleyball takes down Pampa in season opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball team took down the Pampa Lady Harvesters in the season opener on Monday night in three straight sets.

It was a great showing at home from the Lady Falcons. That’s despite the fact that the reigning state finalists come into the season with an almost entirely different starting lineup.

Bushland outside hitter Abby Howell led the way, clearly establishing herself as the likely kills leader for the team this season.

On Pampa’s side, Mazi Smith made some big plays, particularly in the third set. However, the Lady Falcons continuously put together run after run and took the three sets with ease 25-14, 25-7, and 25-12.

The Lady Falcons will play again on Tuesday night against Canyon. Meanwhile, Pampa will play the Palo Duro Lady Dons next Tuesday.

