Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bushland volleyball takes down Pampa in season opener

VIDEO: Bushland volleyball takes down Pampa in season opener
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball team took down the Pampa Lady Harvesters in the season opener on Monday night in three straight sets.

It was a great showing at home from the Lady Falcons. That’s despite the fact that the reigning state finalists come into the season with an almost entirely different starting lineup.

Bushland outside hitter Abby Howell led the way, clearly establishing herself as the likely kills leader for the team this season.

On Pampa’s side, Mazi Smith made some big plays, particularly in the third set. However, the Lady Falcons continuously put together run after run and took the three sets with ease 25-14, 25-7, and 25-12.

The Lady Falcons will play again on Tuesday night against Canyon. Meanwhile, Pampa will play the Palo Duro Lady Dons next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and...
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Childress Bobcats.
Countdown to Kickoff: Childress Bobcats
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Adam Naron and RJ Ochoa
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Adam Naron and RJ Ochoa
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Hooks, 8/5
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read talks to us about having a tough pre-district schedule!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read talks to us about having a tough pre-district schedule!