Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person.

According to Sheriff Anderson, 53-year-old James Leo Horn was last seen near Claude as he travels back and forth to work in Archer City.

His family said he did not show up and want to assure his safety.

Authorities say Horn could be wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts and crocs. He also drives a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the Texas tag N8XV1853.

If anyone has any information, call the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 553-6933.

