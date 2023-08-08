Who's Hiring?
Anton man charged with animal cruelty, accused of driving with 2 dogs tethered to vehicle

55-year-old Billy Sherrod is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Anton man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after witnesses filed complaints to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office that he was seen driving with two dogs tethered to the back of his vehicle.

On Sunday, August 6, the sheriff’s office was notified of a potential animal cruelty case in the 400 block of East Ellwood. Statements provided by witnesses led investigators to identifying the suspect as 55-year-old Billy Sherrod.

Sherrod is charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals and was booked into the Hockley County Detention Center on Monday. He’s accused of intentionally causing the death of an animal.

While deputies were investigating the complaint, dispatchers reported a disturbance call involving two men that appeared to be in an altercation with another man. Investigators determined the call was related to the animal cruelty investigation.

“We are grateful for the cooperation with members of the Anton community in reporting such offenses and for our personnel in efficiently bringing the case to resolution,” Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

