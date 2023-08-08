Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social media post.

Police say they have been made aware of a post going around on social media about a serial killer or abductor that is a scam.

The photo and post are being shared from a false profile on several platforms.

Amarillo police are asking the community to be mindful of sharing information meant to alarm or scare people and confirm with police or other agencies before sharing. Police say they will be able to confirm if the information is true or false.

