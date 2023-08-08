Amarillo police: Crash blocks traffic on S.E. 10th Ave. in downtown area
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said traffic is blocked at Southeast 10th Avenue and South Arthur Street as they work a crash.
Information is limited, but Amarillo Police Department said traffic is blocked in all directions at the intersection.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the crash.
We will update you when more details are made available.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.