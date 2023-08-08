7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon that left seven people displaced from their home.

According to authorities, they received calls at around 3:45 p.m., in the area of Sanborn Street near North Bivins Street.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping out the occupants, which are two adults and five children, with temporary housing.

All occupants were removed safely.

Additional help was brought to help the other firefighters on scene have a chance to cool down and stay hydrated.

Firefighters aren’t sure what started the fire but believe the possible point of origin was around the carport wall.

The fire was under control by 4:28 p.m.

Amarillo Fire Department responding to structure fire near the boulevard (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo Fire Department responding to structure fire near the boulevard (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo Fire Department responding to structure fire near the boulevard (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo Fire Department responding to structure fire near the boulevard (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.