Storms Return Today, Heat Returns Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Cooler temperatures will stick around for today, likely remaining in the 80′s and low 90′s for most. The daytime hours will feature a mix of sun and clouds with storms moving in later this evening. Some of the storms could produce some fairly gusty winds and some small to moderate sized hail. The heat will return tomorrow, with temperatures building into the mid to upper 90′s along with a slight storm chance during the evening (less so than today).

