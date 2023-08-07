SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Adam Naron and RJ Ochoa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Joey Read, Adam Naron and RJ Ochoa on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Joey Read, Dalhart Football Head Coach:

Dalhart Football head coach Joey Read tells us about coaching his own son, having a tough pre-district schedule and more!

Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:

Hereford Football head coach Adam Naron talks to us about preparing for their non-district schedule, what he looks forward to this season and more!

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys:

Manager and editor-in-chief of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys RJ Ochoa chats with us about his experience at the Dallas Cowboys training camp, what differences he sees for the team this season and more!

