Ruben on the Road: Looking back at the history of Wonderland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo’s entertainment venues has been around for over 70 years.

Rebecca Parker, CPA of Wonderland Amusement Park, said her grandparents chose Amarillo a long time ago. They needed to break away from their in-laws because they had a park together in San Angelo and they needed to go out on their own.

“And so they interviewed several different cities and interviewed with several different city managers, and they came to Amarillo to check it out because Amarillo wanted us here,” Parker said.

When her grandparents first saw the property, they thought, ‘There’s no trees, its not very pretty. It’s all scrub grass yet.’

“Then they got to Canyon, and I thought, well, why not? There’s an Air Force Base here,” Parker said. “And Paul, my grandfather, was able to work at the Air Force Base part time there and then, or full time there and part time here, until they built up Wonderland enough that he didn’t have to work two jobs, which was in 1967.”

Parker says there wouldn’t be an amusement park here in Amarillo without Amarillo.

“And every year, if we do all, they do all, so they’re happy to help us,” Parker said. “They helped us expand from that little bitty park and kiddie land.”

The city kept expanding the land and the lease until it is where one sees it today, Parker says. That’s where they live now.

“I get back to the people who help us, you know, and my grandmother decided to do that school night program the second year we were open.”

Parker says the school night program’s been going on since 1952.

“So that’s 71 years, so we’ve kept it up all this time, always giving them a portion of our sales,” said Parker.

The last day to visit Wonderland will be on Labor Day. The park will also be celebrating their 72nd Birthday on August 12.

