Road reopened after fire breaks out at Red Stag trucking company near Portales
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Roads have reopened after a fire broke out at the Red Stag trucking company near Portales this afternoon.
Northbound lanes of US 70 were closed but have now been reopened.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including units from Clovis, Arch and Dora. Roosevelt County and Portales emergency management teams and the Portales Police Department also responded.
At this time, the fire is out, and there are no reported injuries.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports that Red Stag hauls milk directly from dairies to major dairy plants including Borden, Oak Farms, Schepps, Daisy Brand and Blue Bell.
